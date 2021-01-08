Shkreli Can't Pause Suit Pending Prison Release, Judge Says

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal court on Friday denied "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli's request to stay discovery in the Federal Trade Commission and states' lawsuit against him until he is released from prison in 2023, stating that the 37-year-old had not shown "good cause" to stay the proceedings. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote dismissed Shkreli's concerns that he was having difficulties communicating with his counsel to prepare his defense in the government and states' suit accusing him and his company Vyera — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals — of blocking competition by preventing rivals from obtaining samples for developing generic versions of Daraprim, a...

