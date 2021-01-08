Samsung Asks ITC To Block Ericsson 5G Imports

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has fired the latest salvo in an escalating patent fight, asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to block telecom giant Ericsson from importing 5G network equipment after licensing negotiations between the parties faltered. South Korea-based Samsung claimed in a complaint filed Thursday at the ITC that Ericsson's Street Macro base stations, which provide network coverage to cellphone users, infringe four patents. The complaint also says Ericsson induces infringement by network service providers that deploy the allegedly infringing products. The complaint pointed to Ericsson's contracts with 5G providers — including AT&T, Verizon and Sprint — to install 5G...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS