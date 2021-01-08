MedMen Urges Court To Quash Ex-CFO's Legal Fee Demand

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- Cannabis company MedMen is fighting back against its former chief financial officer's demand for more than $100,000 in legal fees, saying a California judge's order siding with the executive doesn't mean the company has to pay up now. In a filing Wednesday, MedMen said James Parker is misinterpreting Los Angeles County Judge Mark Young's order agreeing with Parker that his employment contract requires MedMen to pay up to $500,000 toward his legal fees yearly. The order only acknowledges MedMen's duty, and doesn't mean it has to pay up immediately, the company argued. Since the order came down in July, Parker has...

