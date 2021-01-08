Memorial Sloan COVID-19 Cleaners Sue Over Wages

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A group of workers who say they were contracted as cleaners at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital because of the COVID-19 crisis allege in a putative class action filed in New York federal court Friday they were not paid minimum wages at certain points or overtime pay. The suit from Ruth Palacios, Arturo Xelo, Herald Velasquez and Pablo Labrabor was not filed against the hospital directly but against BMS CAT Inc., Wyngate Service Management Corp. and its owner, and NY Prime Restoration Inc. and its owner. The three companies were joint employers of the cleaners and violated the Fair Labor Standards Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS