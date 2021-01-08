SEC Met Howey Test In Bitcoin Fraud Suit, Calif. Judge Says

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- Blockchain development company NAC Foundation LLC and its chief executive officer can't shake a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil enforcement action alleging they violated federal laws with a 2017 initial coin offering, a federal judge in California said on Friday. In a Jan. 8 order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg denied the dismissal request filed by NAC and its CEO Marcus Rowland Andrade, applying the methodology the U.S. Supreme Court established with the 1946 case SEC v. W.J. Howey Co to establish that the SEC had plausibly alleged that the company's ABTC tokens were securities. "Over defendants' strenuous protestations —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS