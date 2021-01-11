FCC Floats $47.5M In Fines Over Alleged 2.5 GHz Band Misuse

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has proposed fines totaling $47.5 million against nearly a dozen educational broadband providers, claiming that the companies primarily used their free spectrum licenses for profit instead of student services. According to the FCC's Thursday announcement, 10 license holders in the 2.5 GHz band "apparently failed to meet ... fundamental obligations attached to their licenses," including offering adequate educational programming and services to local communities. Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, who kick-started the investigation last year, called the proposed fines "an important step in the FCC's work to hold licensees accountable for fulfilling the public-interest obligations that were an...

