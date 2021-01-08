5 Things To Expect From A Biden Department Of Interior

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- Moves to increase renewable energy development on public lands and waters at the expense of fossil fuels will highlight the energy policy U-turn the U.S. Department of the Interior is expected to make when President-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month. Combating climate change and boosting clean energy are central planks of the new administration's agenda, and DOI watchers are bracing for the agency to take a host of actions to implement those goals. That's likely to include slamming the brakes on new onshore and offshore oil and gas development, accelerating reviews and approvals of both renewable generation and associated...

