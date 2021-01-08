Scout Victims Sue To Tap $667M Asset Pool For Abuse Claims

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:03 PM EST) -- Attorneys for victims of alleged Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse sued the bankrupt organization in Delaware on Friday, seeking a Chapter 11 court declaration that more than $667 million in purportedly off-limits property, cash and other assets are open to damage claims. The action by the Official Tort Claimants' Committee of Boy Scouts of America and Delaware BSA LLC challenged a BSA claim that some form of restriction shields more than half of its more than $1 billion in cash, land and other assets. By comparison, the debtor listed more than $4.37 billion in claims on Friday, with the majority, some...

