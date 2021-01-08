9th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of $73M ERISA Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to revive a union member's proposed class action against his pension fund over its alleged failure to prevent a $73 million loss, saying he was asking for relief the court could not grant. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed an Oregon federal court's decision to dismiss Clint Fisher's lawsuit against the trustees of the Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific National Pension Plan over his assertion the funding shortfall cuts his and others' future benefits. The appeals judges said that fixing Fisher's alleged injury would require the trustees to commit the same violations that he claimed led...

