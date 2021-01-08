SolarWinds Taps Ex-Cyber Chief Krebs In Wake Of Major Hack

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- SolarWinds Corp., the software provider at the center of the sprawling cyber espionage campaign that has breached several government agencies and the federal court system, has retained a new cyber consulting firm created by ousted U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs and former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos to help recover from the likely Russia-backed cyberattack. SolarWinds disclosed last month that hackers had compromised some of its Orion information technology monitoring products and that up to 18,000 of its clients worldwide had installed the flawed software. Officials at the U.S. Departments of Commerce, Treasury, Homeland Security, Justice and...

