Jail Contractor Denied Quick Win In Debit Card Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge has denied a quick win to detention industry contractor Numi Financial, saying he disagreed "with both sides" in the suit filed by former inmates alleging that "fee-laden" prepaid debit cards violate the Fifth Amendment and the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said Friday that summary judgment in favor of Stored Value Cards, also known as Numi Financial, wasn't appropriate here because a reasonable jury could rule in favor of the plaintiff. "As I have consistently stated throughout these proceedings, I do not find this question, based on the record before me, susceptible...

