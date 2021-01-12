DOJ's Antitrust Unit Making Good On Labor Market Warnings

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice last week lodged its first criminal indictment targeting agreements between companies to not solicit each other's employees, making good on a warning the agency's leadership has been sounding for more than four years. A grand jury charged Surgical Care Affiliates LLC with two criminal antitrust violations Jan. 7 for agreements the operator of outpatient surgical facilities allegedly cut with unnamed health care companies to not solicit each other's senior-level employees. The case follows the December indictment of a therapist staffing company's former owner on criminal antitrust charges for his alleged part in a wage-fixing conspiracy aimed...

