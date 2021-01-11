Feds Warn Justices Of Legal 'Vacuum' If Tribal Police Curbed

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision backing the suppression of evidence obtained by a Crow tribal police officer during a traffic stop of a non-Indian, saying the ruling would create "a virtual law-enforcement vacuum" on roads and many other areas within tribal reservations. In the first brief following the high court's November decision to hear the case, the government urged the justices to upend a Ninth Circuit panel's ruling that a Crow Tribe of Montana highway safety officer didn't have the authority to temporarily detain and search Joshua James Cooley, a non-Indian...

