Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies WaPo's Bid To Unseal Hearing In Wilkinson Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge rejected The Washington Post's request to open a hearing held Friday in the Washington Football Team's bid to seal certain documents in a now-dismissed case against litigator Beth Wilkinson, who is probing allegations of sexual harassment in the NFL team's front office.

After hearing nearly an hour of dueling arguments on the newspaper's motion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis ruled from the bench that "the public is not a party" and does not have an automatic right of access to proceedings, which have largely been sealed.

The sealed hearing took place Friday after the judge ruled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!