Judge Denies WaPo's Bid To Unseal Hearing In Wilkinson Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge rejected The Washington Post's request to open a hearing held Friday in the Washington Football Team's bid to seal certain documents in a now-dismissed case against litigator Beth Wilkinson, who is probing allegations of sexual harassment in the NFL team's front office. After hearing nearly an hour of dueling arguments on the newspaper's motion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ivan D. Davis ruled from the bench that "the public is not a party" and does not have an automatic right of access to proceedings, which have largely been sealed. The sealed hearing took place Friday after the judge ruled...

