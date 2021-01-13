Congress Must Fix The AML Whistleblower Law

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- On Jan. 1, historic reforms of anti-money laundering, or AML, rules became the law of the land as a result of Congress' override of President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.[1] Part of the massive NDAA bill was the AML Act of 2020, a law that includes a whistleblower reward law. At first blush, this new law appears to be modeled on the highly successful reward provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act.[2] Unfortunately, the similarities between the AML whistleblower law and the Dodd-Frank Act illusionary. The new law will not work in practice and needs to be corrected by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS