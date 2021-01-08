High Court To Review Permanent Residency For TPS Holders

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide if immigrants living in the U.S. with temporary immigration protections can become green card holders if they initially entered the country illegally, an issue that has divided the circuit courts. The justices will review a Third Circuit ruling preventing many immigrants granted Temporary Protected Status, which gives deportation relief and work permits to individuals from designated countries in crisis, from becoming U.S. permanent residents if they originally entered the country without authorization. With some exceptions, immigrants who want to become permanent residents must have been legally admitted into the U.S. The Sixth and Ninth...

