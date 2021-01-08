Justices To Weigh Alaska Native Cos.' Claim To COVID-19 Aid

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up challenges by the federal government and Alaska Native corporations to a D.C. Circuit decision that the ANCs can't share in $8 billion in COVID-19 relief intended for Native American tribal governments. The high court granted certiorari to petitions from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and several ANCs and groups, who claimed in separate petitions that the D.C. Circuit in September wrongly ruled that the ANCs aren't "Indian tribes" under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The government and the ANCs contend that the appellate panel misread key language imported from...

