Trump's Asylum Overhaul Blocked Over Wolf Appointment

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge blocked the Trump administration's massive asylum overhaul Friday, scolding the government for failing to offer new arguments to address what many other courts have already found in similar challenges: that acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf was likely improperly appointed. U.S. District Judge James Donato issued a temporary injunction barring the rule, noting that its challengers showed that Wolf was likely improperly appointed and, therefore, lacked the authority to enact the policy. "The government has recycled exactly the same legal and factual claims made in the prior cases, as if they had not been...

