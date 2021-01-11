Judge Won't Freeze Quibi's Assets In $100M Eko IP Row

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rejected Israeli technology company Eko's request to freeze Quibi's assets in its patent infringement suit over the now-defunct streaming service's "Turnstyle" feature, highlighting a lack of evidence for such an extraordinary remedy. In a single-spaced, 56-page opinion that was issued Dec. 30 and unsealed Friday, U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder said Eko hadn't shown it was more likely than not to prevail in its infringement and trade secret misappropriation claims against short-form video streaming service Quibi, and so the temporary restraining order it requested in October isn't warranted. The judge said she afforded "little weight"...

