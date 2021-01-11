Real Estate Rumors: Woodfield, Kaiser Permanente, Axonic

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- North Carolina-based Woodfield Development has broken ground on a West Palm Beach, Florida, project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The firm is moving forward with its project at 303 Banyan Blvd., where Woodfield plans to build 223 apartments as well as 3,132 square feet of retail space, and the company has also nabbed $47 million in construction financing from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., according to the report. Kaiser Permanente has picked up 1.6 acres of land in Seattle from the Seattle Housing Authority for $36.3 million and is moving forward with development plans there, the Puget Sound Business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS