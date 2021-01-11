Business School Whistleblower Wins Unfair Dismissal Case

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 4:48 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has found that a senior staff member at Oxford University's renowned business school was unfairly dismissed after she alleged the institution had misled the government over a £22 million ($29.6 million) project. An employment tribunal sitting in Reading, Berkshire, ruled Thursday there had been "no hesitation" in concluding the whistleblower, Elaine Heslop, was constructively dismissed after claiming the Saïd Business School misled the cabinet office about the origins of a "major project leadership academy" established to build "the skills of senior project leaders across government." Heslop said she was told her team had lost confidence in her after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS