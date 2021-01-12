Saudi Heirs' Atty Says Court Wrong To Strike Key Evidence

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- Counsel for a group of Saudi landowners is expressing outrage after a Texas federal judge blocked his clients from submitting post-judgment evidence last month, shortly after the court declined to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award on the landowners' behalf. In a strongly worded letter to the court submitted Friday, Edward Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC, lead attorney for the descendants of two Saudi sheikhs, said U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. raised "genuine concerns of impartiality" when he struck a motion for reconsideration in the case over oil field profits, on the basis of procedural errors. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS