Opera Singer Wins Author Credit For Meryl Streep Movie

Law360, London (January 11, 2021, 7:02 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday ruled that the opera singer ex-girlfriend of "Florence Foster Jenkins" screenwriter Nicholas Martin is a co-author of the Meryl Streep movie, allowing her to pursue possible financial damages. The decision of High Court Judge Richard Meade in favor of opera singer Julia Kogan is the latest twist in the couple's legal battle, litigation which also roped in the film companies that financed and produced the 2016 film. The decision also reverses a 2017 ruling that sided with Martin's claim that he was the screenplay's only author and the sole owner of its copyright. In his ruling,...

