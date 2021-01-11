New Suit Latest To Challenge Trump Admin. Asylum Overhaul

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A coalition of immigrants' rights organizations is seeking to block the Trump administration's sweeping restrictions on asylum in federal court, arguing that the new rules violate federal immigration law and were improperly issued by a less-senior departmental officer. "The rule is unlawful and unconstitutional," the lawsuit, filed in the District of Columbia on Friday, alleges. "If it is allowed to take effect, it will inflict grave, immediate, and irreparable harm to persons seeking refuge in the United States." The groups say that because the rule was signed and issued by James R. McHenry III, who helms the Executive Office for Immigration...

