White & Case, Shearman Rep Bakkt's $2.1B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- Bakkt, the cryptocurrency platform backed by Intercontinental Exchange, said Monday it will go public at a roughly $2.1 billion enterprise value by merging with a blank-check company, in a deal guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP and White & Case LLP. Atlanta-headquartered Bakkt Holdings LLC said once the merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is complete, the combined company will be renamed Bakkt Holdings Inc. and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Bakkt is a trading platform for digital assets such as bitcoin, and it has announced plans to launch an app for trading and making payments with digital...

