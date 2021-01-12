Armstrong Teasdale Adds Ex-Assistant US Atty In New York

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced Monday that it has hired a former assistant U.S. attorney as a partner in its New York office, where he'll focus on white collar criminal defense work and civil litigation involving financial instruments and services. Ryan M. Wilson, who spent two-and-a-half years as a federal prosecutor and most recently was a partner at New York-based firm Morrison Cohen LLP, will advise clients on federal and state government investigations and criminal prosecutions, Armstrong Teasdale said. The firm touted his role for the government in reaching a multibillion-dollar settlement with Deutsche Bank over the 2008 financial crisis. Wilson's hire...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS