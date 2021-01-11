Trump Admin Opens Up Exports On Drone Systems

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Trump administration finalized a new rule Monday easing export restrictions on drones capable of delivering large payloads, splitting from the guidelines of an international arms-control network that counts the U.S. as a member. In a final rule, set for publication in the Federal Register without a notice-and-comment period, the U.S. Department of Commerce said it would amend the Export Administration Regulations to exempt certain unmanned aircraft from a "presumption of denial" policy for export licenses. The 35-member Missile Technology Control Regime currently recommends that member countries adopt a policy of presumptively denying export licenses for "complete unmanned aerial vehicle systems...

