High Court Nixes 9th Circ. On Asylum-Seekers' Bond Hearings

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:56 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a Ninth Circuit ruling that detained asylum-seekers who clear an initial fear screening must be given a prompt bond hearing, sending the case back to the appeals court for reconsideration. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday told the Ninth Circuit to rethink its March ruling requiring quick bond hearings for asylum-seekers who pass a credible fear screening. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The justices told the appeals court to rethink a March ruling requiring quick bond hearings for asylum-seekers who pass a credible fear screening, an early test to evaluate their eligibility for protection in...

