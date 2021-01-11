Justices Decline To Hear Canadian Pacific's Rail Deal Row

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Canadian Pacific Railway's argument the Seventh Circuit wrongly held its state-law corporate wrongdoing claims against two rival rail companies were preempted by a federal railroad oversight law. Canadian Pacific had alleged rival railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern demanded that Chicago switch carrier Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad pay an "exorbitant" rental rate of about $5 million a year to use their tracks, which violated the trackage rights agreement and caused losses to Indiana Harbor's shareholders. As a minority shareholder in Indiana Harbor, Canadian Pacific argued to a Seventh Circuit panel in June that...

