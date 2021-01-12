Dechert Adds Ex-Finnegan IP Litigators In Calif., DC

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:15 AM EST) -- Dechert LLP has added two intellectual property litigators previously with Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP as partners in its Washington, D.C., and Palo Alto, California, offices, the firm has announced. Howard W. Levine will work in D.C. while Jennifer S. Swan will work in California, both as partners in Dechert's intellectual property group, according to the firm's announcement Monday. Both attorneys work on Hatch-Waxman patent litigation for branded companies and have labored on a broad range of pre-trial, trial and post-trial proceedings for clients, including appeals to the Federal Circuit and to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Dechert....

