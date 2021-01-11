Justices Won't Hear Wisconsin Drivers' OT Exemption Suit

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 1:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Wisconsin truck drivers to revive their Fair Labor Standards Act class claims in a case examining whether short-haul drivers were part of the chain of interstate commerce and exempt from overtime pay. The justices denied a petition for certiorari from a group of former drivers for Contract Transport Services LLC, a Wisconsin-based truckload transportation services company, who claimed they were improperly denied overtime pay while working as "spotters" for Green Bay Packaging Inc., a corrugated box manufacturer that's one of CTS' clients. The denial leaves undisturbed a Seventh Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS