Justices Toss FMC Bid For Review Of Tribes' Waste Fee

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition by chemical maker FMC Corp. seeking to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that it is subject to tribal jurisdiction and must pay an annual waste storage fee to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Idaho. The high court denied FMC's March 2020 petition in an order list published Monday, without any additional information. The decision comes shortly after the federal government urged the Supreme Court not to take up the case in December, saying it's not the right choice for considering how tribal sovereignty is applied over nonmembers. The Ninth Circuit in November 2019...

