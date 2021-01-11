High Court Won't Take Up Bid To Enforce Sanction Debt

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the California State Bar's request that it overturn a Ninth Circuit finding that an attorney's discovery sanctions were discharged when she declared bankruptcy. The high court refused certiorari to the appeal by the State Bar of California, letting stand the Ninth Circuit's ruling that suspended Orange County attorney Lenore Albert was entitled to shed more than $5,700 in sanctions stemming from a state landlord-tenant case when she declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy. In a matter of first impression for the court, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel in June found fault with the Ninth Circuit Bankruptcy Appellate...

