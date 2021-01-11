Justices Nix 2nd Circ. Insider Trading Ruling After Bridgegate

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:37 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a Second Circuit ruling affirming four insider trading convictions in light of the high court's "Bridgegate" decision, ordering the lower appellate court to rethink its finding that confidential government information may constitute property under federal anti-fraud laws. --Editing by Alyssa Miller. Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the nature of the Supreme Court's order. The story has been updated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS