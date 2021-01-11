Successful Anti-Harassment Training Starts With Culture

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 2:31 PM EST) -- Perhaps nothing is met with more eyerolls than mandatory training at a workplace, regardless of how important or how much it may be needed. We have to consider the realities, though, of the changing workforce and how issues outside the workplace may affect life within. Most large companies have mandatory anti-harassment training, but as the years passed, training fatigue may have set in, turning it into a check-the-box effort instead of a real and effective learning experience. Workplace harassment is an enduring problem. In June 2016, the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission published a report following a year-long multidisciplinary study of workplace...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS