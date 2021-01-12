Ex-DOD Atty's Suit Says Female Bosses Tormented Him

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Defense lawyer said in a federal lawsuit that his female bosses eavesdropped on his phone calls and regularly chewed him out as part of a campaign of anti-male harassment that was so bad he had to quit. Jeffery T. Gorham filed a complaint in Indiana federal court Sunday against acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, alleging that his yearlong stint at a DOD subagency was characterized by unjust reprimands and undermining by female supervisors who wanted to either terminate him or deny him advancement. "Gorham was treated differently in the terms and conditions of his employment based on...

