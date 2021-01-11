3 Things To Know About Supreme Court's Hotels.com Case

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear San Antonio's challenge to Fifth Circuit precedent that district courts have no discretion in assigning appeals bond costs, an opinion the city argues places the Fifth Circuit on the wrong side of a "lopsided" circuit split. The justices agreed Friday to review argument from San Antonio and more than 170 other Texas municipalities that the Fifth Circuit was wrong in approving a Texas federal judge's award of $2.2 million in appeal bond costs in favor of Hotels.com LP and about a dozen other online travel companies. The Fifth Circuit in May affirmed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS