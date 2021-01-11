$1M Suit Hits Chemical Co. Over Worker's Acid Burn Injuries

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- Celanese Corp. and Celanese Chemicals Inc. have been hit with a lawsuit in Texas state court by an injured contractor seeking more than $1 million for the "devastating burns and permanent scarring" he suffered in a sulfuric acid incident while working at its Pasadena, Texas, facility. In the lawsuit filed in Harris County district court on Friday, Alfonso Martinez brought claims for premises liability, negligence, gross negligence and negligent hiring practices against Celanese, stemming from his Jan. 28, 2019 injuries. Martinez told the court he was employed by Universal Plant Services at the time of the incident, and was at Celanese's...

