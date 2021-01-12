White & Case Snags Noble Energy's Former Managing Atty

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 10:55 AM EST) -- Global law firm White & Case LLP has added a partner to its Houston office who was previously managing counsel at Noble Energy Inc. — which was acquired by Chevron Corp. last year — and who brings more than 13 years of legal experience to the firm. Taylor Pullins, who has carved out a career in environmental law in the Houston-area, has joined the firm to advise clients in the firm's environmental and climate change practice and its global mergers and acquisitions practice and to work with the firm's energy and power industry groups, according to the firm's announcement Monday....

