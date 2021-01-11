Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Research Institute Settles Workers' FLSA Claims For $4.6M

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- A research and development services company agreed to pay $4.65 million to end claims that it failed to pay employees for work during meal breaks, according to a settlement approved Monday by a Colorado federal judge.

In a text-only docket entry order, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson granted preliminary approval of the agreement between Battelle Memorial Institute, which has employees at a U.S. military chemical facility in Colorado, and hundreds of employees to end their Fair Labor Standards Act and Colorado wage and hour law claims.

Battelle and the employees had filed a joint request on Friday for preliminary settlement...

Attached Documents

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Nature of Suit

Judge

Date Filed

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

