Fed Circ. Kicks Back Order In VA Gun Lock Case

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs did not have to work with the U.S. Government Publishing Office to produce gun locks printed with a suicide crisis hotline, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. A three-judge panel reversed the U.S. Court of Federal Claims' 2019 order, which held that the requirement under the so-called "rule of two" for the VA to contract with veteran-owned and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses whenever possible did not apply to the gun lock procurement, sending the case back to the lower court. Instead of falling under the rule of two requirement, the VA — citing a federal statute and...

