Gilstrap Won't Let Samsung Enforce China FRAND Injunction

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 12:26 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Monday barred Samsung from enforcing a Chinese injunction that would have required a dispute with Ericsson over patents essential to the 4G and 5G wireless standards to be heard exclusively in Wuhan. The Eastern District of Texas judge issued a preliminary injunction that maintained his right to hear a dispute alleging Samsung refused to accept a fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory rate offered by Ericsson when renegotiating a cross-license agreement, without fully barring a Chinese court from doing the same. "This court does not seek to insert itself into matters of Chinese law or civil procedure,...

