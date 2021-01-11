Greenberg Traurig Brings On Product Liability Atty In Miami

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- A former partner with Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP in its Miami office as a shareholder in the firm's products liability and mass torts team. In a statement last week, the firm announced that Alexandra Bach Lagos was joining the group, as well as the national pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group, and will focus her practice on product liability and mass torts such as "bet-the-company" litigation for drug companies and device makers. In an interview Monday, Bach Logos told Law360 that the size of Greenberg Traurig's platform and global presence drew her to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS