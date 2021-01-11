Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds' 3D-Printing Gun Rules A 'Pandora's Box,' 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and a group of states led by Washington fought before the Ninth Circuit on Monday over new Trump administration rules deregulating the publication of certain 3D printing gun data, with the states arguing that the rule change wasn't properly noticed and it would open a "Pandora's Box" of problems.

During a videoconference hearing, Brendan Selby argued on behalf of the states that 3D printed guns are particularly dangerous because they can get past metal detectors and through security at "airports, stadiums and even courthouses."

"This case is about whether the [U.S.] State Department should be permitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!