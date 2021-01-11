Parler Hits Amazon With Suit Over Suspension In Riot's Wake

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Amazon's move to shut down social media platform Parler after the U.S. Capitol riot was politically driven and likely designed to help Twitter fight off a competitor, Parler alleged in a lawsuit filed in Seattle federal court Monday. Parler LLC said that Amazon Web Services Inc. not only showed bias but violated antitrust law because it did not also suspend Twitter, which had allowed incendiary posts that included hashtags aimed at Vice President Mike Pence. Before going dark, Parler benefited from what it called an "exodus" of conservative users from Twitter when the larger platform cut off President Donald Trump after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS