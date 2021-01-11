Justices Won't Hear Dish Rival Spectrum License Ruling

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up a challenge to spectrum license modifications the Federal Communications Commission allowed for Dish Network Corp., amid claims by California-based telecom provider NTCH Inc. that the regulator acted arbitrarily and capriciously in denying an application for review. The high court's decision left in place a D.C. Circuit order last February that found a license adjustment and certain auction rules did not improperly contribute to Dish sweeping a 2014 airwaves sale. The appellate court had also instructed the FCC to revisit NTCH's objections to the relaxation of certain spectrum use requirements that the agency granted to Dish, finding that the commission tossed those objections prematurely....

