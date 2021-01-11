Nationwide Beats Falling Rock Damage Suit At 10th Circ.

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Monday freed a Nationwide insurance unit from having to cover two policyholders' home damage caused by a rockfall, upholding a lower court's ruling that the policy's "earth movement" exclusion bars coverage. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel sided with Nationwide Affinity Insurance Co., finding that the policy's "earth movement" exclusion does not just preclude damage caused by soils but also rocks and that a rockfall is a kind of landslide. Nationwide policyholders Dustin Sullivan and Nana Naisbitt own a log cabin home at the bottom of a hill in La Plata County, Colorado. In August 2018,...

