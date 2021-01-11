Rep. Matsui Wants Unified Spectrum Policy Under Biden

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., one of the House of Representatives' spectrum caucus leaders, has urged President-elect Joe Biden to adopt a "unified approach to spectrum policy" to avoid "costly delays" like those that have occurred in the Trump administration while making spectrum available for commercial use. Matsui, a vice chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology and a co-chair of the Congressional Spectrum Caucus, told Biden in a Friday letter that establishing a "consistent, concerted, and effective" spectrum policy and a clear process to resolve interagency disputes was key for the U.S. to maintain its leadership in...

