Judge 'Not Inclined' To Block Federal Mediator Panel's Rulings

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge said Tuesday that he is "not inclined" to grant a federal employees union's request for an injunction that would block decisions the Federal Service Impasses Panel issues on the grounds that the panel's members were unconstitutionally appointed. After oral arguments, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said that while he may change his mind, based on the hearing and briefs from the parties, he is leaning against granting an injunction in an American Federation of Government Employees affiliate's challenge to the makeup of the Federal Service Impasses Panel. "As of right now, I can tell you this: I'm...

