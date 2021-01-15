Signed Deals Can't Stop Biden From Ending UAE Arms Sales

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is rushing to finalize $23.3 billion in arms sales to the United Arab Emirates before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but experts say the incoming president has the authority to unwind the deals whether or not they're already signed. The four pending deals with the UAE, including sales of armed drones, munitions and F-35 fighter jets, were announced last year. R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, told reporters on Jan. 8 that the Trump administration is trying to get the contentious contracts signed before Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Cooper's comments came after Biden's nominee...

